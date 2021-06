In a landmark decision published on May 26, the District Court of the Hague, one 19 District Courts in the Netherlands, has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to reduce its net CO2 emissions by 45% compared to 2019 levels, with the reduction to be achieved by the end of 2030 at the latest. The case was brought against Shell by environmental groups Milieudefensie (Friends of the Earth Netherlands), ActionAid and others, and was supported by more than 17,000 Dutch citizens.