JoAnne Thomas, born May 14, 1951, died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock. She was a 1969 graduate of G.C. Johns High School and a 1973 graduate of University of Arkansas at Monticello where she received a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. She worked for 30 years as an educator in Eudora School District and was a member of the Retired Teachers Association.