Kated Travel Podcast: Stephen Bailey and Lisa Niver

If you're like us, your luggage is probably packed and ready to go on just about any adventure now that travel restrictions are being lifted! A road trip to the next state over? We'll start the car. A plane ride to a tropical destination? It's literally what we've been dreaming of. While it's easy to dream up bucket-list getaways, sitting down and actually deciding on the ideal destination with an itinerary to match isn't always the easiest thing to do. Luckily for us, there are travel podcasters out there who make it their top priority to deliver breaking travel news we absolutely need to know as well as pointers on everything from how to score free travel to how we really should be using our stacked credit-card points. From local hotspots to budget-friendly advice, these travel podcasts have it all. Start planning your dream vacay ahead!