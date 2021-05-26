Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Kated Travel Podcast: Stephen Bailey and Lisa Niver

By Lisa Ellen Niver
wesaidgotravel.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKated Travel Episode 162 – What To Do When You Can’t Travel, with Lisa Niver and host, Stephen Bailey. What do you do when your number one passion is taken away? What do you do when you always travel, and then you can’t travel? It’s easy to be despondent during the great pause that is Covid-19. But some travellers see opportunity and positivity in the situation. Lisa Niver from We Said Go Travel brings her positive energy and great advice in today’s episode. She gives tips on how to use this time productivity and stay upbeat for when travel can return.

wesaidgotravel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Blogs#Travellers#Mountain Biking#Yahoo Inc#Live Entertainment#Los Angeles#Global Entertainment#Kated Travel Podcast#Ktla Tv#Teen Vogue#American Airlines#Delta Sky#Smithsonian Magazine#Great Barrier Reef#Undomesticated#M A Education#The United Nations#Rise Global#Naej#The Jewish Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Youtube
Country
Brazil
News Break
AARP
Related
Celebritieswesaidgotravel.com

Deepak Chopra interviewed by Lisa Niver: May News 2021

May News 2021 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:. I loved speaking with him about the divine feminine, his new 21-day meditation with Alicia Keys and his Never Alone Summit. I introduced him as Mallika’s dad since I interviewed her first!. Thank you to Thrive Global for publishing...
TV & VideosHawaii Magazine

Podcast Show Notes: Have Aloha Will Travel EP59

On the last episode of the “Have Aloha Will Travel” podcast, the duo discussed Cat’s visit to Kauaʻi, and what it was like flying with her vaccine passport. In this episode, the main topic of discussion is what she actually did on Kauaʻi!. From the general vibe of the island...
TravelPopSugar

10 Travel Podcasts That'll Spark Your Wanderlust in a Major Way

If you're like us, your luggage is probably packed and ready to go on just about any adventure now that travel restrictions are being lifted! A road trip to the next state over? We'll start the car. A plane ride to a tropical destination? It's literally what we've been dreaming of. While it's easy to dream up bucket-list getaways, sitting down and actually deciding on the ideal destination with an itinerary to match isn't always the easiest thing to do. Luckily for us, there are travel podcasters out there who make it their top priority to deliver breaking travel news we absolutely need to know as well as pointers on everything from how to score free travel to how we really should be using our stacked credit-card points. From local hotspots to budget-friendly advice, these travel podcasts have it all. Start planning your dream vacay ahead!
Minoritiescntraveler.com

Why America’s Lesbian Bars Need Our Support More Than Ever: Women Who Travel Podcast

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. Throughout the last year and a half, we've watched as beloved bars, restaurants, and gathering places have closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, as writer Samantha Allen says on this week's episode, that wave of closures has been ongoing for years within the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, there are just over 15 lesbian bars remaining in the U.S., according to the Lesbian Bar Project, an effort to record and protect lesbian bars that's being spearheaded by filmmakers Elina Street and Erica Rose. (Editor's note: Since recording, the project has updated the number of U.S. lesbian bars to 21.)
Traveltravelweekly.com

Folo podcast: When, and how, we can travel to Europe this summer

If, when and how can Americans travel to Europe this summer?. We called on Tom Jenkins of ETOA, the European Tourism Association, and Suzy Schreiner, a travel advisor and owner of Azure Blue Vacations, to walk through the situation in Europe and the demand for travel there. It's important to...
LifestyleTODAY.com

There are 5 oceans, not 4, National Geographic declares

Steals & Deals: Get up to 76% off summer essentials in travel, beauty, home and style. National Geographic announced this week that it would now officially recognize a fifth ocean called the Southern Ocean. Geographers says the swift current circling Antarctica keeps the waters distinct and worthy of their own name.
Podcastjournaliststoolbox.org

Podcasting

This podcast is dedicated to discussing the best narrative journalism with the reporters who write it. The goal is to understand how this work comes about, including the reporting and the writing process. Journalists have discussed everything from how they find story ideas to how they approach potential sources to how they develop story structure.
Family RelationshipsMOTHER

Father Essentials: David Yoon, NYT Best-Selling YA Author

When it comes to Los Angeles-based author David Yoon, the awards and accolades are numerous…and we only anticipate them stacking up even more over the next few years. David is the author of beloved YA books Frankly in Love (a New York Times bestseller) and Super Fake Love Song, and adult titles Version Zero and the upcoming City of Orange. He’s a William C. Morris Award finalist and an Asian/Pacific American Award for Young Adult Literature Honor book recipient. Plus, in addition to being a proud papa to 9-year-old Penny (and proud husband to fellow best-selling novelist Nicola Yoon), David has recently teamed up with his wife to launch Joy Revolution, a young adult imprint with Random House Children’s Books dedicated to love stories starring people of color. Oh, and the power duo just announced that they’ll be optioning some of their incredible stories for the big and small screen under their newly launched Yooniverse Media production house. Below, in honor of Father’s Day this month, the super-busy dad dishes on his current “Father Essentials.”
ObituariesThe Guardian

F Lee Bailey obituary

High-profile defence lawyers have often become celebrities in the US, starting with Daniel Webster and Abraham Lincoln and boasting ever more flamboyance since the days of Clarence Darrow. F Lee Bailey, who has died aged 87, was one of the most aggressively self-promoting modern celebrity lawyers, achieving fame then maintaining...
Celebritiesimgflip.com

Lisa Simpson's Presentation

So, yeah, the point here is that research into replacement technology happens when we legislate for it and stops when we don't. Make no mistake, a day IS COMING - possibly in our lifetimes - when you could dig coal out of the ground and nobody will want to buy it. That day is coming. But if you want the replacement tech to say "Made In America" on it and not "Made In China", now's the time to set that up. Last to market gets the lowest share of the market, as we all know.
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Review: Animal by Lisa Taddeo

Animal focuses on Joan who decides to move to Los Angeles in order to find a woman who can help her put together the last missing pieces in the intricate puzzle that is her life. By moving to another city, she’s also running away from her past failed relationships—most of them with married men—which only taught her that she’s dispensable and that most men are pretty much awful. After witnessing Vic, her boss-turned-lover committing suicide right in front of her while she was on a date with another man, she feels completely lost and in desperate need of a change of scenery. This event also motivates her to dig deeper into her past as she wants to have a much clearer image of what made her end up on the wrong trajectory.