Alex Morgan found the back of the net for the third-consecutive match on Wednesday against Portland, now atop the league with three finishes in as many matches to start the regular season. The stretch marks the U.S. WNT forward’s best start to a season as a member of the Pride, and the first time she has found the back of the net in three-straight fixtures since 2017, when she bagged a goal in five-consecutive contests from Aug. 5 to Aug. 26.