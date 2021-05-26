State shrimp season opens June 1

newsbreak-logo
By Lisa Tindell
Brewton Standard
Cover picture for the articleIf you like working for your supper, you have a chance to throw out some nets and do a little shrimping beginning next week. Pursuant to Section 9-12-46, Code of Alabama 1975, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR), Marine Resources Division announces that as of 6 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, all inside waters not permanently closed by law or regulation will open for shrimp harvesting. This includes Mobile Bay, Bon Secour Bay, Mississippi Sound, Perdido Bay, Arnica Bay, Wolf Bay and Little Lagoon.

