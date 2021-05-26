State shrimp season opens June 1

Carters: Level: Full pool. Temp: 72 degrees. Clarity: Some stain. Linesides: Guide Eric Crowley reports, “Summertime fishing is just getting fired up on Carters. After the last two months of cold fronts and flooding rain, I think everyone is ready for some steady summer weather. Despite the non-favorable conditions, the fishing has been good. Time to get the HydroGlows out and catch some fresh bait. The stripers are schooled up in small groups cruising for baitfish early. We’re not looking for big summer schools yet, but we are seeing groups of five or six fish in 30 to 40 feet early in the morning. Downlining big threads or alewives has produced the best bite. The hybrids are more active and are a bit shallower right now in the 15- to 30-foot range typically cruising on points looking to ambush bait. They will try to eat the big baits, but the better hook-up ratio is on smaller baits in the 3-inch range. Most of the fish are near the creek mouths on high spots, humps or points. Starting early is key as usual on Carters. The striper bite tapers off most days by 10 a.m. The spot bite has been on fire since they spawned and come off the bed. If you’re fishing live bait nearshore, you can’t escape them. On artificials, our best fish have come on spoons fished vertical in 20 to 40 feet of water. Chrome or gold colors usually triggers the bite. If the fish don’t want it, keep moving because the next ones will.”