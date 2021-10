OTC plans to offer some short-term courses this fall and winter to help students get the skills they need to meet employer needs. The Center for Workforce Development at Ozarks Technical Community College will provide short-term courses this fall and winter to help potential employees gain in-demand skills to meet employer needs. Students pay nothing to attend the accelerated career training opportunities. Anyone may enroll in the classes as long as they are at least 18 years old.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO