Senators introduce bipartisan ‘Bridge Investment Act’

By Daily Leader Staff
Daily Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of U.S. senators introduced their bipartisan Bridge Investment Act ahead of the Environment and Public Works Committee highway markup this week. The EPW Committee will vote on this legislation Wednesday, and it is then expected to be included in a larger surface transportation bill considered on the Senate floor. The Senators previously introduced this legislation in 2019. This bill would establish a competitive grant program to assist the repair and replacement of deficient and outdated bridges and ease the national bridge repair backlog.

