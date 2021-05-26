newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Engine No. 1's big win over Exxon shows activist hedge funds joining fight against climate change

By Mark DesJardine
Norwalk Hour
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Mark DesJardine, Penn State and Tima Bansal, Western University. (THE CONVERSATION) One of the most expensive Wall Street shareholder battles on record could signal a big shift in how hedge funds and other investors...

www.thehour.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activist Hedge Funds#Global Climate Change#Activist Shareholders#U S Investors#Penn State#Western University#Exxon Mobil Corp#The Standard Oil Company#Exxon Shareholders#Climate Strategies#Shareholder Activism#Institutional Investors#Fossil Fuels#Low Carbon Fuels#Strategy#Low Carbon Technologies#Carbon Neutrality#Short Term Returns#Houston#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Energy IndustryKeene Sentinel

Shell's court rebuke marks the start of a new war against Big Oil

Climate lawyers are gearing up to take on more fossil-fuel companies after a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its emissions on the grounds that the oil giant is violating human rights by contributing to global warming. “We are already supporting other organizations to set up similar cases...
Energy Industrynjtoday.net

Upset in ExxonMobil board vote rocks the oil-and-gas industry

Last December, when a week-old hedge fund named Engine No. 1 challenged Exxon Mobil to change its ways, laughter echoed through Wall Street circles, from the fund’s name that recalled a famous children’s book to its tiny, then-$40 million stake in what was once the world’s largest publicly traded company.
Energy Industrymarketprimes.com

ExxonMobil, Chevron witness shareholder rebellions over climate change

ExxonMobil Corporation and Chevron Corporation had to bear the brunt after investors raised concerns regarding their lack of efforts to counter climate change. According to reliable sources, these investors have added climate activists to the board and directed the American oil giants to deepen emission cuts. Two nominees for the...
IndustryValueWalk

Engine No. 1’s Victory Over Exxon Mobil

It’s fair to say that Engine No. 1’s victory over Exxon Mobil this week is completely unprecedented. It’s also much more than that. At the time of writing, at least two of the activist’s four nominees were forecast to win election to the board, while the fate of one other and four management nominees were too close to call. Investors also voted for two shareholder proposals on lobbying. That haul, plus Exxon’s scramble for extra votes by calling a recess during the annual meeting and the still-uncertain final tallies that show lessons over the poor state of the “proxy plumbing” have not been learned, is already extraordinary.
Energy Industry94.1 Duke FM

BlackRock goes against BP board in climate resolution vote

LONDON (Reuters) -The world’s biggest asset manager and top BP investor BlackRock said on Friday it had backed a shareholder resolution calling for faster climate action which the energy company’s board opposed. BlackRock’s vote at BP’s annual general meeting earlier this month points to growing pressure on both major oil...
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

Moody’s Flags Big Oil’s Rising Risk from Climate Battle

Rating agency Moody’s said on May 28 that the credit risk of major oil producers has increased with recent events including Royal Dutch Shell Plc losing a Dutch climate lawsuit this week and Exxon Mobil Corp. losing a battle with shareholders. Chevron Corp. also lost a vote to shareholders demanding...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

The Energy Report: The Real Economic Risk Of Climate Change

Oil prices are coming to terms with bullish short-term and long-term fundamentals. Not only are we seeing signs that forward demand for all oil and products are getting uncomfortably tight in the short term, we are seeing a rising risk of shortages in the long term. The biggest economic risk for climate change isn’t hurricanes or droughts, but the global pullback in investment in traditional fossil fuels.
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

Exxon, Shell, and Chevron All Lose Big on Climate Battles

Wednesday was not a good day for Big Oil. A string of courtroom and boardroom decisions held Shell, Exxon, and Chevron accountable for their carbon emissions. First up, a landmark decision from a Dutch court ruled in favor of environmentalists, ordering Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon dioxide emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels. That’s right, 45%.
Energy IndustryHappi

Big Oil Loses Big Decision Over Climate Change

Environmental activists won a lawsuit against Royal Dutch Shell. Observers called it is a critical legal victory for climate change advocates. In the suit, Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of the Friends of the Earth environmental organization, together with 17 thousand citizens had sued Shell for its climate damaging activities—and won. The verdict implies that Shell has to reduce its 2030 carbon emissions by 45% compared to 2019.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Axios

Big Oil's climate earthquake

A rat-tat-tat burst of events Wednesday could mark a turning point in pressure against Big Oil to act more aggressively on global warming. Catch up fast: In a span of hours, ExxonMobil shareholders voted to add at least two new board members nominated by activist investors (a third nominee's vote is outstanding).
Industrybloomberglaw.com

Engine No. 1’s Exxon Win Provides Boost for ESG Advocates (1)

New York and California pension funds backed activist investor. ’s management team marks one of the most significant victories for shareholders who have been pushing for drastic action on climate change. The movement to transform Exxon’s board of directors was led by a previously little-known hedge fund called Engine No....
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

ExxonMobil and Its Rivals Learn They Can’t Ignore Climate Activists

In Big Oil’s good old days, the annual shareholders’ meetings of Irving-based ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded oil company on the planet, were polite and lavish affairs. Typically hosted in luxe venues—Dallas’s Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center was a favorite—the gatherings featured retired small-time investors tucking into buffets of free comfort food and executives congratulating themselves on yet another year’s healthy dividend. A handful of shareholder activists might demand a new direction, notably on climate change, but they were dismissed as crazies with no concept of how big-boy capitalism worked.
Energy Industrycarbonbrief.org

Climate activists hail breakthrough victories over Exxon and Shell

Climate activists hail breakthrough victories over Exxon and Shell. Separate decisions on Wednesday saw “Big Oil…suffer[ing] a climate backlash”, the Financial Times reports, after a Dutch district court ruled Shell must cut its emissions 45% by 2030 relative to 2019 levels, Exxon was defeated by activist shareholders on the election of two new members to its 12-strong board and a large majority of Chevron shareholders voted for a “substantial” reduction in the firm’s “scope 3” emissions from the use of its products. The paper continues: “Campaigners hailed the day as a breakthrough moment in the oil industry’s history, as the urgency of the climate crisis arrived at the door of some of the world’s biggest fossil fuel producers.” It quotes the head of oil and gas at Ceres, an investor climate action nonprofit, saying: “This will be seen in retrospect as the day when everything changed for Big Oil.” The paper also reports “analysts” saying the Shell ruling “could set a precedent for similar cases against the world’s biggest corporate polluters”, but adds that Shell plans to appeal the decision. Reuters covers the Shell ruling and says it “could trigger legal action against energy companies around the world”. Significantly, it quotes the judge in the case saying the 45% reduction relates to absolute emissions from “the Shell group and the suppliers and customers of the group”. The newswire adds that Shell had earlier this year set out plans to reduce the “carbon intensity” of its products by 45% by 2035, from 2016 levels. It notes: “The court ordered Shell to reduce its absolute levels of carbon emissions, while Shell’s intensity-based targets could allow the company to grow its output in theory.” Coverage from the Wall Street Journal and Deutsche Welle links the target imposed on Shell by the court – a 45% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030, relative to 2019 levels – with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change special report, which found global CO2 emissions should fall to 45% below 2010 levels by 2030 to keep warming below 1.5C. Bloomberg reports the story and notes that Shell’s emissions, including those of its customers, amounted to 1.7bn tonnes of CO2 in 2019, adding that this is “around the same as Russia, the world’s fourth-largest polluter”. The Guardian story says the “unprecedented” Shell ruling is a “landmark”, which will have “wide implications for the energy industry and other polluting multinationals”. It quotes the judge saying her ruling may “curb the potential growth of the Shell group”, but adding: “The interest served with the reduction obligation outweighs the Shell group’s commercial interests.” The paper continues: “Shell had argued that there was no legal basis for the case and that governments alone are responsible for meeting Paris targets. The court found that ‘since 2012 there has been broad international consensus about the need for non-state action, because states cannot tackle the climate issue on their own’.” According to Associated Press, the ruling found Shell’s existing climate goals are “not concrete enough”. The New York Times quotes the court finding that Shell’s plans “largely amount to rather intangible, undefined and non-binding plans for the long term”. Politico quotes one reaction to the ruling in its headline, saying the verdict is “mind-blowing”. It adds: “Wednesday’s verdict marks the first time a Dutch court has imposed emission reduction requirements on a company; until now such verdicts – issued in cases in the Netherlands, France and Germany – had aimed at getting governments to boost their climate efforts.” Climate Home News notes that Shell had faced a “growing revolt among its shareholders over its emission reduction plan at its annual general meeting last week”, adding that the company’s plans to expand oil and gas production until 2025 is “at odds with the International Energy Agency’s first comprehensive scenario aligned with limiting global heating to 1.5C”. The outlet adds that the Shell case was “built…on a precedent set by the ‘Urgenda case’, a landmark climate lawsuit taken to the top of the Dutch court system in 2019”. The Times, the Independent, Agence France-Presse via France 24, Sky News, CNN, CNBC, Argus Media, the Hill, DeSmog, BusinessGreen and a second Financial Times article all cover the Shell ruling. The three oil major stories are also covered by the Financial Times podcast.
IndustryInvestorPlace

The Exxon Mobil Board Vote Shows a Sea Change in Energy Stocks

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is trading at its highest level in over a year, with a dividend yielding nearly 6%. But institutional investors are out of patience for the company. An activist fund called Engine No. 1 got enough support to oust at least two directors at the May 26 annual meeting. The vote not only reflects a change in attitudes at Exxon, but also a trend across energy stocks.
Energy IndustryKeene Sentinel

ExxonMobil rebel shareholders win board seats

ExxonMobil shareholders voted Wednesday to install at least two new independent directors to the company’s board, a resounding defeat for Chief Executive Darren Woods and a ratification of shareholders’ unhappiness with the way the company had been addressing climate change and its lagging financial performance. The votes were part of...