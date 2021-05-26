Everything Wrong with the “Money Printer Go Brrrr” Meme

Gold markets got crushed during the trading session on Thursday as the initial Jobless Claims came out better than anticipated, having people run towards the dollar in some type of delusion that the Federal Reserve was going to suddenly taper. That is not the case, and regardless of what people think about inflation, the reality is that the Federal Reserve is not going to do anything to allow interest rates to rise too quickly. If that is going to be the case, then the “rising rates working against gold story” probably is not going to have much wiggle room.