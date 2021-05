Accomack County under severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Accomack; Northampton; Northumberland; Westmoreland INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING Dry and breezy to windy conditions will develop later today across the Virginia Northern Neck and Eastern Shore. While around one tenth of an inch of rain fell in spots overnight, relative humidities are expected to drop to 25 to 35 percent by afternoon. In addition, west to northwest winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph. This will produce favorable conditions for wildfires to ignite and spread. Relative humidity values will slowly rise tonight. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly. Virginia residents are reminded that open burning is prohibited before 4 pm each day through April 30th.