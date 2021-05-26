Cancel
Body of missing Corvallis man found in Washington

By Chelsea Hunt
kezi.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. – A body found along the banks of the Columbia River in Washington has been identified as a missing Corvallis resident, police say. Christian Long had been missing since the age of 19. His disappearance was reported to police in December 2016. SPECIAL REPORT: CORVALLIS FATHER CONTINUES SEARCH...

www.kezi.com
