Lindblad Expeditions Returning to Iceland

The Fagradalsfjadl volcano, which has woken up in Iceland, has been put up for sale. Soon this place may become one of the most popular among tourists. According to Bloomberg, the land on which the volcano woke up in March is now owned by the local Gudmundsdottir family. One family member, Anna Tordis Gudmundsdottir, said the plot was being sold “at a reasonable price” and two offers had already been received. She did not specify the price.