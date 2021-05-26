newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Lindblad Expeditions Returning to Iceland

By MarineLink
marinelink.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpedition cruise ship operator Lindblad Expeditions announced it will be reactivating National Geographic Explorer for a series of voyages in Iceland this summer, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the cruise industry to a virtual standstill. The Iceland season will include six- and 11-day voyages commencing from...

www.marinelink.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iceland#Cruise#July Voyages#11 Day Voyages#Onboard#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Various Expedition Cruise Brands Plan Quick Restarts

As the cruise industry gears up for a global comeback, the booming expedition market is also getting back into service with many brands and ships quickly returning to sailing. Ships: National Geographic Endeavour II, National Geographic Venture, National Geographic Quest, National Geographic Sea Lion, National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Explorer.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Iceland Inflation Eases In May

(RTTNews) - Iceland's consumer price inflation eased in May, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday. The consumer price index rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in May, after a 4.6 percent increase in April. Excluding housing cost, inflation was 4.0 percent in May. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.42...
Travelcruiseindustrynews.com

High Time for Expedition Cruising

The announcement of the vaccination program in the U.S. greatly coincided with the wave season, which led to a good start of 2021 for expedition cruise lines, said President of ExpeditionTrips travel specialist Ashton Palmer, according to 2021 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News. “The first part of the...
Boats & WatercraftsTravelPulse

Crystal’s Luxury Expedition Ship Nears Completion

Crystal Expedition Cruises said its new luxury expedition yacht successfully completed its second and final sea trial on May 23, marking a milestone toward its upcoming delivery. During sea trials, the 200-guest Crystal Endeavor underwent rigorous tests on the ship’s systems, machinery and engines, including safety, navigation and propulsion systems,...
PetsTor.com

All the Horses of Iceland by Sarah Tolmie

Everyone knows of the horses of Iceland, wild, and small, and free, but no one really knows their story…. We’re thrilled to share the cover of Sarah Tolmie’s All the Horses of Iceland, a fantastical mythic history of the origins of Icelandic horses. Tolmie’s tale takes readers across Eurasia, visiting ancient Khazaria and the steppes of Mongolia. All the Horses of Iceland will be available March 1, 2022 from Tordotcom Publishing.
TravelPulse

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic Increases Alaska Program

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic plans to add additional voyages for the 2021 season in Alaska this summer due to “robust demand.”. Lindblad will reactivate its two remaining U.S.-flagged vessels and added 13 more departures. The 62-guest sister ships, National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion, will operate “Wild Escape” voyages in Alaska starting June 25 and continuing through August.
cruiseindustrynews.com

Expedition Demand Surging as Lindblad Adds Two Ships to 2021 Alaska Program

Lindblad Expeditions has confirmed plans to add additional voyages for the 2021 season in Alaska this summer. Citing robust demand for its Alaska programming, Lindblad will reactivate its two remaining U.S.-flagged vessels – and has added an additional 13 cruise departures. The 62-guest sister ships, National Geographic Sea Bird and...
Lifestylecruiseindustrynews.com

Iceland ProCruises Ready To Sail This July

After more than a year-long pause in operations, Iceland ProCruises is planning to begin sailing in July, according to 2021 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News. “We decided to cancel the whole season at the end of March 2020. We made that decision very early because we knew what was coming,” CEO and owner Gudmundur Kjartansson said.
Economytravelweekly.com

Norwegian cancels sailings from Dominican Republic

Citing challenges around crewing its ships returning to service, Norwegian Cruise Line canceled its sailings out of La Romana, Dominican Republic, this summer, two days after canceling the Norwegian Joy's season from Montego Bay, Jamaica. This Gem's Caribbean season was to run from Aug. 15 to Oct. 10. In a...
LifestyleBusiness Insider

11 incredible Iceland hotels with magnificent views of otherworldly landscapes

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. There are few places on earth that capture the imagination quite like Iceland. Known as the land of fire and ice, the country's ethereal moon-like landscapes, extreme forces of nature, and abundance of design-forward, eco-friendly hotels have helped fuel its popularity.
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Announces Return to Sailing

Having already announced the September return of Seven Seas Splendor®, Regent Seven Seas Cruises® confirmed its resumption of sailing plan for the rest of The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet, which will see all five ships back exploring the oceans by February 2022. The cruise line intends to preserve already published...
Aerospace & Defenserecommend.com

Delta Launches New Iceland Service

Delta Air Lines has announced a new daily nonstop flight from Boston to Reykjavik, the first new international route for the airline since the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement comes three weeks after Delta resumed its daily service from New York-JFK to Iceland. A third daily service from Minneapolis is set to begin next week, which will make 2021 the biggest year for Delta in Iceland.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

Scientific Cruising Returns: Smithsonian Partners With Ponant For Global Expeditions

Smithsonian Journeys, the Smithsonian Institution’s travel program, has tapped expedition cruise line Ponant for a select series of voyages for 2022. As the the world’s largest museum, education, and research organization, the Smithsonian’s travel programs present an unequalled opportunity for elevated, mindful, global-citizen-enhancing travel, offering notable ship-board experts, experiences that embrace local cultures and a distinctly deeper dive into each destination’s history, cuisine, language, environment, and wildlife. And Ponant, a cruise operator created in 1988 by officers from the French Merchant Navy to develop a new kind of luxury cruise/exploration option that takes science and sustainability as seriously as it takes luxury, is the first outside operator the Smithsonian has ever chosen to work with.
EuropeNew York Post

Icelandic volcanic eruption a ‘wonder of nature’

FAGRADALSFJALL VOLCANO, Iceland — Pandemic or no pandemic, the world will never stand still. That’s perhaps no clearer than in Iceland, where a volcano has awoken from a slumber that has lasted 6,000 years, give or take a year or two. The glow from the bubbling hot lava spewing out...
eurnews.net

In Iceland, they decided to sell the awakened volcano

The Fagradalsfjadl volcano, which has woken up in Iceland, has been put up for sale. Soon this place may become one of the most popular among tourists. According to Bloomberg, the land on which the volcano woke up in March is now owned by the local Gudmundsdottir family. One family member, Anna Tordis Gudmundsdottir, said the plot was being sold “at a reasonable price” and two offers had already been received. She did not specify the price.
Europeqatar-tribune.com

Cruise ships allowed to dock in Spain again from June 7

After almost a year, international cruise ships will be allowed to dock in Spanish ports again as of June 7, the Spanish Ministry of Transport announced on Saturday. The ban on docking was imposed on June 23 last year, and will be lifted due to the good development of the coronavirus situation in Europe, the ministry said.
Lifestyleprudentpressagency.com

Cruises, the Mediterranean in the middle of the summer 2021 itineraries

Cruises start again after a forced break. MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises are the first, thanks to stringent protocols that ensure hygienic safety both on board and on the beach. Actions that made the school in terms of the recovery of tourism. Now, new trips. Costa Cruises has restarted and...
Industrymajorcadailybulletin.com

International cruises to restart from June 7

Spain's merchant marine directorate has authorised the use of ports in the Balearics and the rest of Spain by international cruise ships. This authorisation will take effect from June 7, the decision having been prompted by Covid protocols adopted by the country's regions as well as by low levels of infections and the protocols followed by cruise operators.
Lifestyletouringplans.com

New Law Paves the Way for 2021 Alaskan Cruising

TouringPlans is pleased to welcome guest authors Brian and Samantha, The DCLDuo. If you’d asked a month ago if we’d see ships sailing to Alaska this cruise season, we’d have said it was unlikely. Outside of UnCruises and a few other small ship lines, any vessels carrying over 100 passengers are currently banned not just from stopping at Canadian ports, but from even entering Canadian waters.
Travelcruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Adds Extension for Cancelation Policy on Cruises

Royal Caribbean has extended their Cruise with Confidence program that allows cruisers to cancel their sailing within 48 hours of departure. Royal Caribbean has extended Cruise with Confidence through July 31, 2021. The policy allows for cancelations up to 48 hours prior to sailing in exchange for a 100% Future Cruise Credit (FCC) when booking by the end of July, for cruises through April 30, 2022.