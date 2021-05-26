Lindblad Expeditions Returning to Iceland

Smithsonian Journeys, the Smithsonian Institution’s travel program, has tapped expedition cruise line Ponant for a select series of voyages for 2022. As the the world’s largest museum, education, and research organization, the Smithsonian’s travel programs present an unequalled opportunity for elevated, mindful, global-citizen-enhancing travel, offering notable ship-board experts, experiences that embrace local cultures and a distinctly deeper dive into each destination’s history, cuisine, language, environment, and wildlife. And Ponant, a cruise operator created in 1988 by officers from the French Merchant Navy to develop a new kind of luxury cruise/exploration option that takes science and sustainability as seriously as it takes luxury, is the first outside operator the Smithsonian has ever chosen to work with.