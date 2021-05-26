Cancel
White House Previews Housing Investment Proposals with Significant Increases for the Housing Credit, HOME, and Housing Trust Fund

By Jennifer Schwartz
ncsha.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the White House released a fact sheet providing further detail on the housing investments it is proposing in the American Jobs Plan. In total, the administration is proposing $213 billion in direct housing funding and more than $100 billion in new and expanded tax credits to modernize existing and produce more than two million affordable and sustainable homes. The proposals include significant investments in NCSHA’s top housing priorities, including the Housing Credit, HOME, and Housing Trust Fund, and enactment of the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act. Proposed funding details follow:

www.ncsha.org
