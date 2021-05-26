Why Did easyJet Switch From Boeing To Airbus?

In February, Boeing shareholders filed a lawsuit against the company’s board of directors. They argued that the board had neglected their oversight duty, failing to hold Boeing accountable for safety before and after the crashes of two 737 MAX airplanes that killed 346 people in 2018 and 2019. “Safety was no longer a subject of Board discussion, and there was no mechanism within Boeing by which safety concerns respecting the 737 MAX were elevated to the Board or to any Board committee,” they wrote in the 120-page filing.