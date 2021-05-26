Cancel
Why Did easyJet Switch From Boeing To Airbus?

By Jake Hardiman
simpleflying.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s airline industry, it is common for low-cost carriers in particular to operate fleets consisting entirely of examples of a single aircraft family. This allows them greater operational flexibility while streamlining and lowering the costs of their maintenance operations. British low-cost carrier easyJet began as an all-Boeing 737 operator, before altering its fleet strategy in favor of the Airbus A320 family. But what caused the airline to make this switch?

simpleflying.com
