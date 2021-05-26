newsbreak-logo
‘There’s going to be adjustments’: Jazz don’t need to get fancy, they just need to play better

By Sarah Todd
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Sunday night’s Game 1 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Utah Jazz looked bad. By their own standards they were substandard, ineffectual, unsatisfactory and lamentable, with their mistakes seeming to mount unpropitiously. “You can put whatever fancy 10-letter word on there that you want to make it sound cool...

www.deseret.com
Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
