Heroic are through to the Flashpoint Three lower bracket final after winning the Danish derby against Astralis today. Casper "⁠cadiaN⁠" Møller's squad will now wait to play the winner of NiP vs. BIG. Astralis, on the other hand, won't advance in the tournament but will still play a fifth-place match on Sunday, May 30 to try to gather as many Regional Major Ranking (RMR) points as possible.