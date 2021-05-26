newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

FPX’s STYKO suggests changes to Ancient

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlovakian CS:GO pro Martin “STYKO” Styk from FunPlus Phoenix has discovered a few bugs on Ancient, the new map that was added to the Active Duty map pool in April. Like other maps that feature water, such as Overpass and Inferno, you can hear footsteps in water across the whole map on Ancient, regardless of whether you're close to the water area (T spawn). STYKO gave his suggestion for how Valve could fix this. "Either remove water in whole T spawn area on Ancient or fix the bug where you hear water steps across the map that has been in the game since forever," STYKO said on Twitter.

dotesports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fpx#Fpx#Ancient#Funplus Phoenix#Active Duty#Valve#Csgo#Stykocsgo#Iem Summer#Feature Water#Maps#Slovakian Cs#Walls#Sound Cues#Water Steps#Footsteps#Wood Pallet#April#Videos#See Through Gap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Android 12 will arrive with dramatic changes, leak suggests

Google I/O starts tomorrow, May 18, and the company is expected to launch Android 12. We are likely to see Sundar Pichai and other Google executives in the first part of the show where the major news usually pops up. However, ahead of the official unveiling, we have received a major leak from Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech who took to YouTube to reveal new Google widgets and animations ahead of the company’s official event.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Hearthstone’s next mini-set is called Wailing Caverns

Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion has been out for nearly two months now. But it looks like our journey in the barrens has taken us to everyone’s favorite low-level dungeon, Wailing Caverns. In World of Warcraft, the Wailing Caverns is one of the first dungeons players will encounter along...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

VALORANT player discovers glitch that lets you instantly reload using ultimate orb

VALORANT fans looking to mow down opponents with unlimited ammo are in luck. A VALORANT player recently encountered an odd exploit while "messing around" with their friends, posting a video last night. By spamming the interact button on an ultimate orb, players can instantly reload their magazine without the long animation. Dot Esports tested the bug out in a custom match and found similar results.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will not feature updated netcode

The hit was bound to come, but no one was really ready to hear that Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown isn’t going to have rollback netcode. This detail was confirmed in an email exchange between a Sega representative and Kotaku, where the rep noted VF5FU is building directly off of the console version of Virtua Fighter Final Showdown, which was released in 2012. Because it is using a nearly decade-old game as the base, VF5US will launch with delay-based netcode rather than prediction-based, rollback netcode. Typically, this means online matches will experience more frequent encounters with lost or delayed information when you are trying to play.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Biomutant Destroy the Boomhut Quest Guide

Are you having trouble with the Biomutant Destroy the Boomhut quest? It might be a challenge for newer players, the solution isn't too difficult — this guide will help you complete this tricky quest!. How to Unlock the Biomutant Destroy the Boomhut Quest. The Biomutant Destroy the Boomhut quest is...
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Biomutant Resistances - What They Are and How to Increase Them

Biomutant is available now, giving players the chance of exploring its beautiful post-apocalyptic open world and discovering countless pieces of loot to stitch together into weird weapons. But if you plan on scouring every single location and increase your chances at obtaining stronger items, you'll need to make sure that you character has the proper Resistances.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

Listing Suggests Bungie’s New ‘Multiplayer Action Game’ Is A Hero Shooter

Everyone is dying to figure out exactly what Bungie is working on across multiple incubation projects it has in the works besides Destiny, as the studio continues to expand. The most commonly known one is codenamed Matter, under Christopher Barrett, but there are a number of projects in the works, and when new listings pop up, it’s unclear if they’re about Matter or another project.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

3 Biggest Changes in Apex Legends May 27 Update

Respawn Entertainment released a new Apex Legends patch focusing on glitches and Valkyrie balancing. Despite a rather slow content release in 2020, Respawn fired back well with Season 9. Players were able to play a brand new game mode and a dynamic new Legend. Some players are still frustrated with the matchmaking, but overall, the fanbase has been rather pleased.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Overwatch devs nerf McCree, Baptiste, and Zarya in latest experimental patch

The Overwatch developers released a new experimental patch on Thursday, May 27th. The new patch includes a highly requested nerf to McCree's damage, as well as a nerf to Baptiste's exo-boot jumping ability and a nerf to Zarya's primary fire. The patch also includes minor buffs to Reaper and Moira. While these changes are not on retail servers yet, the Overwatch developers typically activate most of the changes they test on the experimental patch a couple weeks after adding them to the experimental card.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: Crazy Admech Combos To Take Your Skitarii Up To 11

Let’s look at getting the most out of the brand new Adeptus Mechanicus Codex. The Adeptus Mechanicus has a new Codex out. It’s a bit… complicated. Complicated however does not at all mean, bad. In fact, the book seems pretty powerful, with just a ton of combos you can pull off in a game to set you up for success. Today let’s take a look at some of the more crazy combos focused on really buffing the heck out of your Skitarii.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

When does the League’s new PROJECT: Bastion event end?

A new event and new additions to the PROJECT skin line are on the horizon for League of Legends players. Riot Games teased the latest PROJECT event at the beginning of May, one of the most popular skin lines in the game. Over time, Riot added more skins with the PROJECT theme while developing its lore at the same time.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

League of Legends Red Border: What is it and How to Get Rid of It

League of Legends red border has plagued players for years. The League of Legends red border issue has been an issue dating back to nearly the game’s inception. A PC only issue, not to be confused with mobile. A problem that has plagued many players throughout the 10 years plus of League of Legends, but it seemingly never has a clear-cut, concise answer.
Video Gamespsu.com

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground Review (PS4) – A Welcoming, Well Designed Introduction To Warhammer And Tactical Warfare

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground PS4 review. It’s fair to say that we’ve perhaps never had quite so many Warhammer licensed titles as we do now. From the considered, tactical turn-based beats of Mordheim through to the immediate, Diablo style ultraviolence of the tiringly named Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor – Martyr, PlayStation gamers have been given a broad spectrum of experiences to enjoy from Games Workshop’s hugely popular universe (and yes, we’re still waiting for that Warhammer 40K Space Marine sequel that we’ll never get).
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Warzone players beg for changes to Season 3 Reloaded ground loot

Finding good guns early in Warzone can be the difference between a victory or defeat, but some players think Season 3 Reloaded’s needs major changes to give them a chance to compete. One of the first things any Warzone player does when they land in Verdansk ’84 is scour the...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Sad Condition of CS: GO's Ancient Map Showcased by Pro Player

Pro CS:GO player Martin „STYKO” Styk recently presented new bugs found on the Ancient map. The technical condition of the arena leaves a lot to be desired before the launch of first eSports tournaments where it is scheduled to appear. Not very warmly received by the CS:GO community, the Ancient...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Overwatch 2 fans find possible new Orisa ability in cinematic

Orisa is one of the Tank heroes we still don’t know much of anything about when it comes to her changes for Overwatch 2, but some fans think one answer could be in Reinhardt’s “Honor and Glory” cinematic. Honor and Glory debuted at BlizzCon 2017 and besides being an absolute...