Ariana Grande’s real estate agent boyfriend is now officially her husband. As first reported by TMZ, Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in secret this weekend. The wedding is reported to have taken place in the same Montecito home that Grande and Gomez bought from Ellen DeGeneres in June for $6.75 million. A source told TMZ that there was no official “ceremony” – the “I dos” were said in front of an audience of around 20 close family and friends.