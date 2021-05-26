newsbreak-logo
Luchini bill seeks to add minority history, genocide education to the curriculum

By Anne Berleant
Ellsworth American
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLSWORTH — Three Ellsworth High School students stepped into the world of politics and legislation when they testified to the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs on May 10. Senior Kylie Robidoux and juniors Ellie Kane and Paige Sawyer spoke in support of LD 187, a bill introduced by Sen. Louie Luchini (D-Hancock County) titled “An Act to Require Education About African-American History and the History of Genocide.” All three students are enrolled in a year-long elective course on the Holocaust and genocide taught by Heidi Omlor.

