Pensacola, FL

3-Mile Bridge Likely To Open Monday

By WUWF
wuwf.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big question around the area is: When will the 3-Mile Bridge be open?. “We don’t have a specific time for when the bridge will open,” said Ian Satter, spokesman for the Florida Department of Transportation. He says there is still some work to do before the bridge can be open to traffic.

