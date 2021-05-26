Cancel
Is Kevin Hart Done Having Kids? Here's What He Had To Say

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Hart is full of jokes, especially when it comes to his family. But when it comes to having more kids, Hart seems pretty serious about whether or not he wants a bigger family. Well, sort of serious. Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish have two kids together, Kenzo who was born in 2017 and baby Kaori, born in 2020. They also co-parent Hart's eldest children, Heaven and Hendrix, whom he had with his ex, Torrei Hart. So it's already a pretty big family.

