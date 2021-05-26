Is Kevin Hart Done Having Kids? Here's What He Had To Say

Kevin Hart is filming Borderlands right now and celebrating on social media. The beloved comedian is playing Roland in the film. Eli Roth is aboard to direct the feature and a bunch of 2K Games fans can’t wait to see what the vision looks like in motion. If there’s one thing that Hart makes clear in his choice of roles, it’s that he has no problem dipping into the fantastical if the story calls for it. People are just shocked the project came together so quickly. Jack Black is going to be Claptrap in the movie alongside Hart. But, other big names attached include Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis and Cate Blanchett as Lilith. So, there’s a whole lot of star power on display for Borderlands. Check out Hart’s post right here.