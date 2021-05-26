Cancel
Windsor Locks, CT

Windsor Locks to vote on budget at town meeting Thursday

By Joe Chaisson / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 15 days ago
Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

WINDSOR LOCKS — An in-person town meeting is slated for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Town Hall for the annual budget vote.

The proposed $51,383,484 budget proposed by the Board of Finance is a 2% increase over the current year budget but would keep the tax rate the same.

The Board of Education budget of $31,380,684, the same amount as the current year, makes up 61% of the total budget.

The Board of Finance also approved a $3,946,505 budget for the Police Commission, an increase of 3.25% over the current year. Public works’ budget of $1.5 million would be a 2% increase over the current budget if approved by voters.

The current tax rate of 25.83 mills would not change. A mill represents $1 in taxes for every $1,000 in assessed value.

Residents did not vote on the budget last year as public gatherings were prohibited under COVID-19 restrictions. The Board of Finance approved the budget.

“Democracy has returned and it feels so good,” Selectman Paul M. Harrington said. “Government only works when the people are involved. Our government was not set up to be governed by executive order, it was set up so the people should always have a say in matters.”

If the budget is not approved at Thursday’s town meeting, it will then be added to the ballot for the annual bonding referendum, which is set for Thursday, June 10.

If the budget also fails at the referendum, it can be modified by the Board of Finance in preparation for another vote in the future.

Manchester, CT
