newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Where climate, jobs and health meet: The outdoors

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKHem_0aCM0unI00
© Courtesy of Protect Our Winters/Photographer Scott Markewtiz.

Americans look to the outdoors for solace and recreation. It’s been true since our foundation as a nation and it became even more clear last year. For more than 50 million of us, the outdoors are where many of our happiest memories are created, and where we go in challenging times to reflect and recenter. Our lifestyles are enriched by skiing, snowboarding, climbing, trail running, mountain biking and other outdoor sports. At Protect Our Winters we call this borderless, diverse group the Outdoor State.

The future of outdoor recreation and the communities where the outdoors support a vibrant economy are completely reliant on our immediate commitment to solve the climate crisis. President Biden ’s American Jobs Plan is a “put your money where your mouth is” commitment to the lifestyle and livelihood of America’s outdoor recreation hubs. Initiatives within the plan make meaningful strides toward stabilizing both our climate and revitalizing job markets in the places so many of us call home. By acting now, we have a shot at protecting the powder fields we ride, the forests we hike, the flowing streams we fish and the clear skies under which we camp. You know — the exhilarating parts of life.

A growing outdoor state

Outdoor recreation is more than a hobby to millions of Americans. It is a way of life and what sustains them through challenging times. In 2019, half of Americans recreated outdoors. We know from the empty shelves of camping gear and running shoes, the wait time for bicycles, and from ski and snowboard sales figures that last year inspired even more people to recreate outdoors, many for the first time. A 2021 Special Report from the Outdoor Industry Association found that millions turned to outdoor recreation to spend time with loved ones, exercise safely, stay healthy and reduce screen-time fatigue.

To protect American’s access to outdoor recreation, which is a vital component of millions of people’s physical and mental health, we must protect those spaces from shrinking winters, drought, extreme heat waves and wildfires. That means addressing climate change as an imminent threat to the American outdoor lifestyle.

In the last 15 months, people did more than pick up a new hobby outdoors. The COVID-19 pandemic and the remote work culture it forced caused enormous hardship, but also offered many people a chance to reimagine what work and life can look like. Newly untethered from their desks, people are more free to choose where they live based on lifestyle, not a job.

Many heard the mountains calling and they went. This is evident in housing data and school enrollment in regions where outdoor recreation is central to life. Mountain towns across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming and New England, along with beach towns on both coasts are seeing an influx of not only visitors, but also new residents. USPS and U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that migration into the Lake Tahoe region in California is up 24 percent, while Breckenridge leads Colorado mountain towns with 19 percent and double digit increases appear throughout the Pacific Northwest, northern Arizona and New England.

People are choosing their dream way of life and for many it is rooted in the outdoors. Within the American Jobs Plan are investments in clean energy, electric vehicles, and a grid that can power a renewable future alongside efforts to provide broadband access across America to connect people wherever they choose to live and work.

Protecting and replacing jobs in one

This is our once in a lifetime shot to rebuild the country’s infrastructure in a way that meaningfully addresses climate change. The American Jobs Plan initiatives directed at rebuilding with renewables will create new jobs for the workers displaced by the market-driven shift away from fossil fuels, thousands of whom live in the same areas that are seeing an influx of new residents. And as a bonus will help to simultaneously protect the millions of climate-dependent outdoor recreation jobs across the U.S.

Outdoor recreation is a massive $887 billion industry that directly drives 7.6 million jobs. The Bureau of Economic Analysis calculated that real GDP for the outdoor recreation economy grew by 3.9 percent in 2017 — faster than the 2.4 percent growth of the overall U.S. economy. So, while thousands of new jobs in the renewable energy economy will help address climate change (think grid upgrades, EV charging stations, solar and wind installations, etc), we must also think of protecting the 7.6 million jobs generated by outdoor recreation.

The climate is already changing, with shorter snow seasons and longer wildfire seasons that increasingly impact outdoor recreation jobs. Protect Our Winters’ 2018 Economic Report shows how climate change-induced swings in snowpack from year-to-year impact mountain region economies. These effects ripple far beyond the ski slopes to nearly all sectors of these communities. Outdoor recreation related jobs are in a growing industry that can thrive without any direct subsidies. But, sustaining those jobs into the future requires taking bold action on climate.

Many regions that are outdoor recreation hubs are also places where people work in fossil fuel development. The American Jobs Plan will create new, high-paying jobs to help offset inevitable continuing losses from the shift away from fossil fuels, by investing in a modern grid and constructing a clean energy infrastructure. In addition to new technology, the AJP’s efforts to plug orphan gas wells that are leaking methane will help create jobs in areas where the waning fossil fuel industry is leaving workers stranded.

More than a century ago, Theodore Roosevelt — foreshadowing a moment like ours when big ideas would be required — posited, “the time has come to inquire seriously what will happen when our forests are gone, when the coal, the iron, the oil, and the gas are exhausted, when the soils have still further impoverished and washed into the streams, polluting the rivers, denuding the fields and obstructing navigation.”

We are behind the curve on Roosevelt’s call to act. But if we take bold action to rebuild our economy and the national infrastructure in a clean, future-forward way, Roosevelt’s vision can have a happy ending, driven by the spirit of American innovation.

When given a choice on how and where we live, it is clear that the outdoors are a deciding factor for many Americans. This integral part of the American way of life is completely dependent on a stable climate. The American Jobs Plan is an important step in ensuring that the outdoors can provide a healthy lifestyle and stable livelihood for generations to come.

This is the moment for the representatives and senators in Congress from regions with massive outdoor recreation economies across the Sierra, Rockies, Pacific Northwest, New England and Appalachia to put their votes where their talking points are on jobs. Support for the American Jobs Plan will help to shore up the outdoor recreation economies they represent, while also creating new, high-paying jobs for their constituents. A majority of voters support the plan.

Mario Molina is the executive director of the non-profit organization Protect Our Winters, which empowers passionate outdoor people to affect systemic solutions to climate change. Follow him and the organization on Twitter: @maedmolina and @protectwinters.

The Hill

The Hill

221K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Real Gdp#Healthy Lifestyle#Americans#The Outdoor State#American Jobs Plan#U S Census Bureau#Ev#Congress#Outdoors#Outdoor Recreation Jobs#Passionate Outdoor People#Outdoor Recreation Hubs#Address Climate Change#Outdoor Sports#Mountain Biking#Stable Livelihood#Drought#Fossil Fuel Development#Commitment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USPS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Biking
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Jobs
Related
AgriculturePosted by
The Hill

Farmworker health and climate change

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government quickly deemed farmworkers “essential” in order to assure the durability of the nation’s food supply. As infection rates skyrocketed, farmworkers endured exceedingly dangerous working conditions due in large part to inadequate access to personal protective equipment (PPE), crowded housing and transportation to and from worksites. At the same time, farmworkers were denied access to basic public health protections and suffered some of the country’s highest COVID-19 infection and fatality rates. In addition, farmworkers faced barriers to access COVID-19 testing and immunization.
Environmentcoloradopolitics.com

Act on climate change — and protect kids' health

As a general pediatrician, most of my time is spent in a clinic or hospital. I am venturing out of these settings to write this piece because I know climate change is one of the largest health threats facing children in Colorado. Climate change is not just an environmental issue but a health issue. It is also not a future issue, but a now issue. There have been great steps taken with climate legislation over the past few years in Colorado. But we have more work to do. By passing Senate Bill 21-200 and signing this bill into law we have the opportunity to take one more practical step to protect the health of children in Colorado.
AdvocacyPosted by
outsidemagazine

A Nonprofit Push for Outdoor Access in the Northeast

Throughout the pandemic, we'll keep publishing news to help you navigate the state of travel today (like whether travel insurance covers the coronavirus), as well as stories about places for you to put on your bucket list once it's safe to start going more far-flung. On a weekday morning in...
EnvironmentMissoulian

Guest column: Connection between climate and health

Though many are unaware or disbelieving, Montanans, like people everywhere, are already feeling the impacts of climate change. Many of those come in the form of detrimental impacts on our health. Following on the information presented in the original Montana Climate Assessment in 2017, the recently released C2H2 report, short...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Pleasant Holidays and Journese announce major expansion of USA product for national parks, beaches, mountains and more

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA - Pleasant Holidays and its luxury brand, Journese, announced a major expansion of their Continental USA product line to offer more options for the closer-to-home holiday weekend getaways and summer vacation destinations American travelers want most. The expansion, which adds new destinations and new hotels to popular regions already in the portfolio, offers vacation options that span the country and more than 180 new properties ranging from luxury spa resorts to family-friendly vacation rentals to budget-conscious hotels.
Traveldigg.com

Here Are The Safest States To Visit This Summer

InsideHook crunched the numbers to determine the 10 safest states to visit based on infection rates, vaccination distribution and park acreage. Alaska was deemed the safest state to visit this summer, boasting almost 36 million acres of National Park land and a relatively low COVID-19 infection rate. Key Details. InsideHook...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

La Luz race hits end of trail as Forest Service denies permit

What is likely New Mexico’s most famous trail running race may have been relegated to the history books. Organizers of the La Luz Trail Run announced last week that Cibola National Forest will no longer permit the famed event, which has been held on the first Sunday in August for more than half a century.
TravelPosted by
WSB Radio

Party of 4? Your trail is ready. Busy parks try reservations

ST. HUBERTS, N.Y. — (AP) — Nick and Matthew Golebiewski climbed to the summit of Gothics mountain in the Adirondacks with packs, water, good boots and a new must-have item: advanced reservations. The free reservation system went online recently to handle the fast-growing number of visitors to the privately owned...
Lifestylepagosasprings.com

CPW shares outdoor tips and resources for Memorial Day weekend

As our outdoor community heads outside for the upcoming holiday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind Coloradans on simple ways to recreate responsibly to ensure a positive and safe outdoor experience. Colorado outdoor spaces continue to see increased visitation across the state as residents and out-of-state visitors seek outdoor...
Denver, CO303magazine.com

10 Hikes to Explore In and Around Taos, New Mexico

Looking for a fresh, exciting and safe getaway from home without having to travel too far? Just a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Denver is the oasis of Taos, New Mexico. Taos is a well-loved destination, and many of its attractions can be safely enjoyed during the pandemic. Black Rock Hot Springs.
Real Estatedailyhive.com

Seattle housing is officially less affordable than New York City

Seattle housing is one of the most unaffordable in North America, beating notoriously expensive markets like New York City and Miami. According to a new report from Oxford Economics, the city took the seventh spot in North America, ranking behind Ottawa and above New York City. At the other end...
Animalswyomingpublicmedia.org

Environmental Groups Push To Return Protections To Gray Wolves

Wildlife advocacy groups are asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to restore Endangered Species Act protections for Northern Rocky Mountain gray wolves. This petition comes after Montana and Idaho passed bills that increased the number of wolves that can be harvested and added more methods used to kill wolves.
Travelouttherecolorado.com

Colorado city ranked among 'best cheap vacation spots' in United States

Looking to have a great vacation on a budget? US News and World Report has dubbed one Colorado city as the perfect spot to kick back and relax, while saving some cash. Found where the plains meet the mountains, Colorado Springs was recently ranked 7th on US News and World Report's 2021 'best cheap vacations in the US' list. The publication cited the many free local attractions, including natural destinations like the Garden of the Gods and North Cheyenne Cañon Park. The Manitou Incline is also a free attraction that is very popular among tourists – though beware, this trail is strenuous and can trigger severe altitude sickness.