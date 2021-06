Hawesville, KY, May 2021 — After closing last year due to the pandemic, the Ramsey family looks forward to welcoming visitors to their lavender farm this summer. Big Roots reopens on May 29, 2021. The farm will be open every Friday (9-3), Saturday (9-3) and Sunday (11-3) through July 4th. Visitors are welcome to shop the Big Roots store and cut a fresh bundle of lavender for $10. They offer fresh lavender lemonade, lavender coffee, and lavender products. There is no entry fee.