Wagner “Buz” Lee Baskett, Jr. age 70 of Cloverport, KY returned peacefully home to Heaven on May 24, 2021. Buz, as he was known, was born and raised in Corpus Christi, TX to parents Wagner and Julia “Judy” Baskett. Buz served his country as an airborne paratrooper military policeman in the United States Army. He was a 20 year Vietnam veteran.