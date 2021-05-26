newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Can certain aircraft boarding procedures increase SARS-CoV-2 transmission risks?

By Susha Cheriyedath, M.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral outbreaks, including SARS, measles, influenza, and tuberculosis, have occurred during air travel. During the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, concern over outbreaks has caused a sharp decline in air travel, and passenger traffic was estimated to be 44–59% less than normal in 2020. Airlines have implemented several procedural changes in response to the pandemic. Two important changes include a decrease in occupancy by leaving the middle seat empty and boarding procedure changes.

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Viruses#Delta Airlines#Passenger Aircraft#Model Aircraft#Transmission#Airline Passengers#Increased Risk#Journal#Scotch M#Procedures#Covid 19 Infection Risk#Exposure Risk#Business Class Passengers#Planes#Passenger Traffic#Processes#United Airlines Boards#Overhead Bins#Outbreak Inflight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
United Airlines
Related
Public Healthajot.com

Ethiopian Airlines Medical Center starts vaccinating employees against COVID-19

Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s leading airline, has started vaccinating its employees against COVID-19 as of 14 May 2021 in its temporarily opened vaccination center. Ethiopian Medical Center is equipped with the latest facilities to give the service in its temporary vaccination center at Ethiopian Aviation Academy. Front line employees with direct contact with customers and partners will get priority. All employees will get the second dose of the vaccine four weeks after they take their first dose.
PetsNews-Medical.net

A possible human-to-canine transmission of SARS-CoV-2

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), continues to spread across the globe. The virus first emerged in Wuhan City, China, in late December 2019, with scientists pointing to pangolins as intermediate hosts. Since SARS-CoV-2 is a zoonotic pathogen, it can jump from animals to humans. As the pandemic evolves, scientists are trying to determine the possible causes of virus transmission from infected individuals to animals.
Aerospace & Defensepaddleyourownkanoo.com

British Airways Cabin Crew Refusing to Work Flights to India Amidst Worsening COVID-19 Situation

British Airways cabin crew are said to be failing to turn up to work on flights to and from India over fears of an explosion in COVID-19 cases in the country caused by a highly transmissible variant of the virus. On Sunday, Indian health officials reported more than 4,000 deaths and 311,170 new infections – which was actually the lowest single-day rise in more than three weeks.
IndustryPosted by
CBS News

Delta first major U.S. airline to require new hires be vaccinated

Delta Air Lines will require all new hires in the U.S. to be immunized against COVID-19, the carrier announced Friday, calling vaccines "safe, effective and essential to the future of the airline and our world." The Atlanta-based airline noted its progress toward herd immunity within its workforce, with 60% of...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Face masks effectively limit SARS-CoV-2 transmission

'Don't forget the mask' - although most people nowadays follow this advice, professionals express different opinions about the effectiveness of face masks. An international team led by researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz, Germany, has now used observational data and model calculations to answer open questions. The study shows under which conditions and in which way masks actually reduce individual and population-average risks of being infected with COVID-19 and help mitigate the corona pandemic. In most environments and situations, even simple surgical masks effectively reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and the effective reproduction number for COVID-19. In environments with potentially high airborne virus concentrations such as medical settings and densely occupied indoor spaces, however, masks with higher filtration efficiency (N95/FFP2) should be used and combined with other protective measures such as intensive ventilation.
TravelCNN

Ongoing mask mandate for travelers: 'It will be enforced, period'

(CNN) — Travel is a big exception for new mask guidance in the United States, and the transportation industry says it will continue to strictly enforce mask use. The head of the largest association of flight attendants said "there should be no confusion" about new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance saying fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors, but still need to wear masks when traveling.
Buffalo, NYAviationPros

Increasing Air Travel Prompts Enhanced TSA Protocols

May 26—It wasn't exactly bustling at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, but it was a lot busier than on the same date last year when the Covid-19 pandemic had upended the nation. Travelers are beginning to return to air travel, prompting the TSA to remind air passengers that...
Skin Caremoneytalksnews.com

Study Finds Dental Procedures Do Not Increase COVID-19 Risk

For those who hate going to the dentist, we have a rare bit of good news: You probably don’t need to worry about getting COVID-19 the next time you get those choppers cleaned. Earlier in the pandemic, some feared that the coronavirus — which spreads primarily through respiratory droplets, or...
Lifestylemvariety.com

CPA: More flights in June, July

THE Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport is expecting more flights in June and July. In his report during the Commonwealth Ports Authority board meeting on Thursday, CPA Executive Director Christopher Tenorio reported that United Airlines will send an additional weekly flight to Saipan. Right now, Tenorio said United Airlines operates...
leamingtoncourier.co.uk

Indoor music events ‘can take place without increasing risk of transmission’

Early evidence suggests indoor music events can take place without increasing the risk of coronavirus transmission. The first randomised controlled trial to assess the impact of comprehensive Covid-19 safety measures at a live indoor concert in Spain reports no cases of virus transmission. Safety precautions included attendees taking same-day lateral...
Manhattan, KSHigh Plains Journal

Flying insects not likely to transmit SARS-CoV-2, ARS studies show

By early 2020, a new virus called SARS-CoV-2, the cause of Covid-19 disease, was rapidly spreading across the planet. Everyone wanted and needed information on what it was, what it did, and how it was transmitted. Since then, the worldwide scientific community has amassed a great deal of information about...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Non-droplet routes of SARS-CoV-2 transmission

In a recent review article published in the Science of The Total Environment journal, a group of Polish researchers discussed the different transmission routes of the severe acute respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In their work, the researchers focused on the extent of SARS-CoV-2 survival in the environment, particularly in sewages and contaminated surfaces.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Modeling SARS-CoV-2 spike/human ACE2 complex identifies high-affinity variants that cause greater transmissibility

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), continues to spread across the globe. The virus has infected over 165 million people worldwide, and of those, over 3.43 million have died. SARS-CoV-2 is a virus of the species severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (SARSr-CoV). It appears to have zoonotic origins and exhibits close genetic affinity to bat coronaviruses.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Airline considers offering travel perks to vaccinated passengers

An airline is considering offering travel perks to vaccinated passengers.Australian flag carrier Qantas is mulling the move to encourage vaccination uptake in the country, reports Reuters.The airline said points, vouchers or credits could be included in the incentivising scheme.“As a large company that relies on travel to put our people and planes back to work, we're obviously motivated to help with the national vaccine effort,” said Qantas chief customer officer Stephanie Tully.“We're still thinking through how this would work, but the incentive could be Qantas points, Qantas or Jetstar flight vouchers, or status credits for frequent flyers.”Australia’s borders have been...
Aerospace & Defensetraveldailymedia.com

United Airlines considered designating cabins for vaccinated pax

United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby says the airline actively considered introducing a separate cabin on its planes where only vaccinated passengers would be allowed to sit. Kirby told the Washington Post that designating special areas for vaccinated and non-vaccinated passengers onboard its planes was a “great idea” but that federal regulation prevented them from following through with the idea.