FARRAGUT — Both regular-season meetings between the William Blount and Farragut baseball teams produced a one-run winner. The third was not competitive. The Admirals jumped all over William Blount starter Brandon Coggin, chasing him from the mound after registering only one out while giving up six runs. The rout continued from there as the Governors suffered a 13-1 run-rule defeat Friday in the opening round of the District 4-AAA tournament at Farragut High School.