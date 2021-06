Editor's Note: The following excerpt is from the Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business by Ted Prodromou . Sales Navigator It's LinkedIn on Steroids - a completely independent app designed to meet the needs of marketers. Subscriptions range from $ 64.99 per month for an annual individual subscription, to $ 99.99 per month for an annual team subscription. Some people are tough on the price, but even at $ 1,200 a year, the unrestricted access to the entire LinkedIn membership and the specialized tools for prospecting and tracking make it well worth the money. Bluntly, if you can't make at least $ 1,200 a year from your LinkedIn network, you're in the wrong job.