Dejesus Set for June 7th Court Hearing in Henry County

Melcon L Dejesus of Kewanee remains in the Henry County Jail following a court hearing earlier this week on charges of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. A Henry County Judge oversaw Dejesus’ arraignment earlier this week and announced a preliminary hearing for Monday, June 7th. At this week’s arraignment, Dejesus was assigned Counsel from the Public Defenders office and will remain in the Henry County Jail on a $500,000 dollar bond. Dejesus was charged in the case on March 25th and eventually arrested by U.S Marshalls in Lansing, Michigan on April 1st. Dejesus stands accused of 4 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child under the Age of 13. Charges stem from an investigation dating back to December of 2020. Prior to that, Dejesus had been allegedly hiding from the law while accused of kidnapping his then 5 year old son, Teyo, whom he’d lost custody of in 2018.