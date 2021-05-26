newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry County, IL

Dejesus Set for June 7th Court Hearing in Henry County

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelcon L Dejesus of Kewanee remains in the Henry County Jail following a court hearing earlier this week on charges of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. A Henry County Judge oversaw Dejesus’ arraignment earlier this week and announced a preliminary hearing for Monday, June 7th. At this week’s arraignment, Dejesus was assigned Counsel from the Public Defenders office and will remain in the Henry County Jail on a $500,000 dollar bond. Dejesus was charged in the case on March 25th and eventually arrested by U.S Marshalls in Lansing, Michigan on April 1st. Dejesus stands accused of 4 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child under the Age of 13. Charges stem from an investigation dating back to December of 2020. Prior to that, Dejesus had been allegedly hiding from the law while accused of kidnapping his then 5 year old son, Teyo, whom he’d lost custody of in 2018.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Henry County, IL
Government
Henry County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Henry County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Kewanee, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Preliminary Hearing#County Court#Court Hearing#County Jail#Bond Court#Public Defenders#Henry County Judge#December#Criminal#Counsel#This Week#Dating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Henry County, ILrockislandtoday.com

Week ending May 22: 1 inmate sentenced in Henry County to be released

There was one inmate sentenced to jail in Henry County that will be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending May 22. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.
Henry County, ILillinoisnewsnow.com

Henry County Sheriff Arrest and Citation Report 05-17-2021

-On Sunday, May 16th at 8:10P.M. Henry County Deputies went to a residence on W. Williams St. in Atkinson and arrested Kevin Frank (age 40) of Atkinson, IL. on a Bureau County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on the original charge of violating an order of protection.
Kewanee, ILStar Courier

VerVynck pleads 'not guilty' to setting Second Street fire

Prosecutors alleged Monday that Mark W. VerVynck had taken out an insurance policy on his newly purchased downtown building just 10 days before he intentionally set fire to it last May. VerVynck and his attorneys appeared at a preliminary hearing of the case at the Cambridge Courthouse Monday to defend...
Geneseo, ILgeneseorepublic.com

News Briefs

A Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic will be held every Wednesday, beginning May 5, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Geneseo Clinic in Hammond-Henry Hospital. Moderna Covid-19 vaccine shots are available to Illinois residents over the age of 18. To register, call 309-944-1275. Sheriff Loncka to retire at end of term.