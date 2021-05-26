Columbia PD announces arrest made in connection with fatal shooting at the Colony Apartments this month
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at the Colony Apartments earlier this month turned himself in to police on Wednesday. Police say they arrested 42-year-old Eric Norris and charged him with murder, attempted murder, possession of a Firearm by person convicted of a crime of violence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.