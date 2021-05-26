WCW: Michelle Yeoh
Right now, Michelle Yeoh is in Star Trek: Discovery (2017-) plus she was the ruling mother in Crazy Rich Asians (2018). But she’s best known as the queen of martial arts, having turned her ballet training from London’s Royal Academy into fighting skills for Hong Kong action films. Many of those movies are historical, so they qualify as frock flicks. Yeoh has also had success in several Hollywood historical films. And she’s still going, with a dozen films listed in-production on IMDB.com including voice work and the Avatar sequels. I’d love to see her in more frock flicks though, because, as she says of her work:www.frockflicks.com