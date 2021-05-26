Cancel
Minna Telde Presents American Owned Praestemarkens Quatero at 2021 CDI-W Kunkiai

Cover picture for the articleSwedish Olympian Minna Telde presented a new Grand Prix horse at the 2021 CDI-W Kunkiai in Lithuania on 21 - 23 May 2021: the American owned Praestemarkens Quatero. Praestemarkens Quatero is a 12-year old Danish warmblood by Quaterback out of Rahvia Hojris (by Rohdiamant). He is bred in Denmark by Inger Recht.

