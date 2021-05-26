Minna Telde Presents American Owned Praestemarkens Quatero at 2021 CDI-W Kunkiai

Although the 24th edition of the Málaga Film Festival doesn’t officially kick off until 3 June, with the premiere of El cover, the feature-length directorial debut by actor Secun de la Rosa, the activities taking place within its industry area, MAFIZ (Malaga Festival Industry Zone), have already well and truly begun. Since 20 May, 12 films in post-production (six Spanish and six Latin American ones) have had the opportunity to look for partners, backers and collaborators in the Málaga Work in Progress sidebar, which is being held for the fourth time and will continue, online, until 11 June. The selected projects will be shown to the professionals taking part in MAFIZ and the Málaga Film Festival – including sales agents, international distributors, festival programmers, international funds and producers – in order to provide a boost for the completion of these fiction and documentary features that are at the final-cut stage, ready to enter post-production and looking to close international distribution deals.