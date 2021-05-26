newsbreak-logo
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque tech company will work on NASA effort to design charging technology on the moon's surface

By Collin Krabbe
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just as electric vehicle charging stations begin to become commonplace on earth, a pair of companies will work to bring charging tech to the moon. The two firms, Albuquerque-based mPower Technology and Honeybee Robotics out of Longmont, Colorado, are working together to design a "vertically deployable solar array" system for the surface of the moon as part of a NASA project. Such systems may, one day, be used to recharge rovers, battery packs and other electrical equipment used by spacecraft and astronauts, according to a release from the two firms.

Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque Business First

The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Albuquerque Business First

Albuquerque businesses continue to recruit workers as NM unemployment claims data show decreases

Fresquez Cos. continues to recruit for its affiliated food service businesses, and has plans for another hiring event on Saturday. Tamara Gandara, the director of human resources for Fresquez Cos., said company representatives will be at the Village Inn at 1741 Rio Rancho Blvd. SE in Rio Rancho from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. As part of the effort, the company is offering a $500 sign-on bonus, according to a flier advertising the effort.
Albuquerque Business First

While foreign embassies are reopening as the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, many remain understaffed and under resourced following closures and budget cuts. That's bad news for first-time students requiring interviews and paperwork processed by home embassies to receive F-1 student visas to study in the U.S.
New Mexico creates database of legacy uranium mines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has created a database of uranium mines around the state, including those that are inactive and have been abandoned, state officials announced Monday. The database was put together by the state Mining and Minerals Division as a way to give people quick access...
New Mexico Rail Runner Express to return to full operating schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Rail Runner Express will be resuming its pre-COVID schedule next Monday, May 24. The Rail Runner had reopened some routes at limited capacity about two months ago, after nearly a year-long suspension due to the pandemic. “We’ve worked side-by-side with the state in watching...
Building better walls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Home improvement projects spiked during the last year due to the pandemic. Another direct result of the pandemic is the price of lumber and metal increased. As the weather turns more pleasant, New Mexicans are heading outside and creating an oasis on their property. One way to...