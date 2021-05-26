Albuquerque tech company will work on NASA effort to design charging technology on the moon's surface

Just as electric vehicle charging stations begin to become commonplace on earth, a pair of companies will work to bring charging tech to the moon. The two firms, Albuquerque-based mPower Technology and Honeybee Robotics out of Longmont, Colorado, are working together to design a "vertically deployable solar array" system for the surface of the moon as part of a NASA project. Such systems may, one day, be used to recharge rovers, battery packs and other electrical equipment used by spacecraft and astronauts, according to a release from the two firms.