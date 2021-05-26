John Fogerty Plans 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Rock legend John Fogerty is returning to Sin City with a six-night Las Vegas run at the Wynn's Encore Theater. From October 6 to 16, Fogerty is set to perform "his Creedence Clearwater Revival hits" with his "Travelin’ Band" which features sons Shane and Tyler. This will be the fourth year Fogerty has performed a Las Vegas residency. The CCR frontman also has dates scheduled from July through November and earlier this year he released a touching music video for the new song "Weeping In The Promised Land."zumic.com