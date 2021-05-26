John Fogerty Plans 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Luke Bryan is going to be spending more time in Las Vegas with his residency at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. After the country titan, 44, announced a six-show leg at the venue, beginning Feb. 11, 2022, it was announced that he will continue on with the venture until late February with additional shows on February 23, 25 and 26 due to an "extremely strong pre-sale ticket demand." For his shows, Bryan will perform at the 5,000-seat venue with the largest and tallest stage in Sin City. In fact, the furthest seat back is only 150 feet from the stage.