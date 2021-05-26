newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knox County, TN

farragutpress

farragutpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Charlie Hustle” Pete Rose, sitting right, Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader at 4,256 and three-time World Series champion — two as a major cog in the “Big Red Machine’s” dominance in Cincinnati during the 1970s — came to Hardin Valley Academy Saturday evening, May 22, as featured speaker during the Hawks 2021 Baseball Banquet in the school’s auditorium and commons. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, seated left, partnered with Rose in World Wrestling Entertainment promotions during his WWF reign as “Kane” (more details on this and other speech topics in the Rose story, with additional photo, in Community section). Standing is Tyler Roach, HVA baseball head coach (See details about his program’s banquet awards, held prior to Rose’s speech, in an upcoming issue of farragutpress).

farragutpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knox County, TN
Education
County
Knox County, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Rose
Person
Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardin Valley Academy#Hawks#The League#Major League Baseball#Hva#Big Red Machine#Coach Pete Rose#Featured Speaker#Photo Courtesy#Cincinnati#Mayor#Hits#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Knox County, TNwvlt.tv

Pete Rose to speak at Hardin Valley Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Baseball legend Pete Rose will be speaking at the Hardin Valley Academy’s baseball leadoff dinner. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. VIP starts at 5:30 p.m. Doors for VIP will open at 5:00. Food starts at 6:00 p.m. Pete Rose will begin speaking at 7:00 p.m.