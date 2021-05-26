“Charlie Hustle” Pete Rose, sitting right, Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader at 4,256 and three-time World Series champion — two as a major cog in the “Big Red Machine’s” dominance in Cincinnati during the 1970s — came to Hardin Valley Academy Saturday evening, May 22, as featured speaker during the Hawks 2021 Baseball Banquet in the school’s auditorium and commons. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, seated left, partnered with Rose in World Wrestling Entertainment promotions during his WWF reign as “Kane” (more details on this and other speech topics in the Rose story, with additional photo, in Community section). Standing is Tyler Roach, HVA baseball head coach (See details about his program’s banquet awards, held prior to Rose’s speech, in an upcoming issue of farragutpress).