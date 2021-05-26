newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Letter to the editor: U.S. needs national price on carbon

rubbernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was very exciting to read about the progress Monolith Materials is making toward producing "green" carbon black and hydrogen. Being able to simply separate the carbon and hydrogen constituents of methane without wasting any feedstock seems almost too good to be true. After all, normal carbon black synthesis is only 20-30 percent efficient.

www.rubbernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Price#U S#Carbon Tax#Carbon Black#Energy Prices#Climate Change#U S Prices#Global Climate#The European Union#The White House#H R 2307#The U S Congress#Monolith Materials#U S Goods#Co2#Methane#Domestic Companies#Energy Intensive Goods#Market#Synthesis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Global Warming
Related
AgricultureAugusta Free Press

EPA report finds agriculture remains small part of emissions pie

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The recently released “Annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report” from the Environmental Protection Agency revealed good news for agriculture. The report captured emissions for all industries in 2019. U.S. agriculture remains a small slice of the greenhouse emissions pie at just 10.2% overall...
Congress & Courtsenergycentral.com

Environment America: Clean Energy for America Act Advances in the Senate

WASHINGTON, May 28 (TNSPol) -- Environment America issued the following news release:. The Senate Finance Committee advanced the Clean Energy for America Act Wednesday. The bill introduced by Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and more than 20 colleagues would replace a patchwork of more than 40 energy tax policies with three categories of tax incentives for clean electricity, clean transportation and energy efficiency. The bill also eliminates subsidies for fossil fuels and nuclear generation.
Tucson, AZtucsonlocalmedia.com

UA economics prof: Climate change will bring big upheaval to society, markets

A University of Arizona economics professor said taxing carbon emissions would help solve the significant challenges that climate change poses to U.S. and world economies. Dr. Derek Lemoine, associate professor of economics at the UA Eller College of Management, presented his research at the 2021 Breakfast With the Economists on Thursday.
U.S. Politicsedf.org

Biden Budget Prioritizes Public Health, Climate Action

“President Biden’s budget request marks a welcome return to science-based policymaking that will jumpstart bold climate action, create jobs and advance environmental justice. Environmental programs that were under attack by the previous administration receive funding increases in Biden’s proposal, enabling them to better protect every community throughout the country. The proposal ensures critical environmental protections to help bridge the gap in communities that are impacted first and worst by air pollution. And the president has also placed a strong emphasis on innovation by calling for investments in research, development, and deployment programs connected to climate science, clean energy, and new and emerging technologies. This funding will drive the development of a clean energy future with new, zero-emission technologies, protect the health of American families, and move us closer to our goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Psaki defends gas prices | Biden budget aims to raise $35B from cutting fossil fuel tax benefits

TGIF!!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news.Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him on Twitter: @BudrykZack . Signup for our newsletter and others HERE. Programming...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden administration backs Trump-era Alaska oil drilling plans

The Biden administration on Wednesday defended in the U.S. District Court for Alaska a massive ConocoPhillips oil and gas project approved during the Trump-era, per the New York Times. Why it matters: President Biden has pledged to move away from fossil fuels. But the project has the backing of officials...
LawSan Francisco Chronicle

Letters to the Editor: Prosecutors need more oversight, transparency

Regarding “Prosecutors need to examine mistakes, too” (Open Forum, May 19): I was very glad to see Karyn Sinunu-Towery’s article. The description of the prosecutorial errors that lead to wrongful convictions of factually innocent defendants highlights the problem that prosecutors lack oversight. Unlike the decisions of police and court personnel, which receive more scrutiny, prosecutors make many key decisions without routine oversight or transparency about the factors underlying the decisions.
EconomyJournal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: US needs strong manufacturing sector

How is our economy doing? Are we growing business and jobs?. A while back the news in March was that the unemployment rate was down to 6% and there was praise for 916,000 jobs being added. What was not widely reported was the new claims for unemployment totaled 3 million...
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Climate activists hail ruling on Shell

Climate lawyers are gearing up to take on more fossil-fuel companies after a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its emissions on the grounds that the oil giant is violating human rights by contributing to global warming. "We are already supporting other organizations to set up similar cases...
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

$12,500 electric car tax credit moving through U.S. Congress

A proposal to increase electric vehicle tax credits to as much as $12,500, from the current $7,500, is advancing through the U.S. Senate. Tax credits, however, will be reserved for electric vehicles that have been assembled by union workers in the United States. Both General Motors and Tesla have sold...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Despite The Contradictions Involved, We Have To Abandon Oil

This week has produced a spectacular batch of news stories highlighting the many contradictions facing us as we embark on the greatest technological transition in our history: abandoning fossil fuels. Shell, one of the world’s largest oil companies, has been forced by a Dutch court to cut its emissions much...
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has recently advanced its position on climate action. As reported by the Washington Examiner, the U.S. Chamber now “supports a market-based approach to accelerate greenhouse gas emissions reductions across the U.S. economy.” Endorsing market based climate policy indicates support for carbon pricing, which is the type of policy local members of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby want Representative Simpson to support. “The U.S. Chamber represents many major American corporations. We are glad to see them recognize this is a solution that works for people, the planet, and businesses,” said Kyle Kammien, Senior Business Relations Representative for Citizens’ Climate Lobby. “Their stance will help build more support in Congress for a durable, bipartisan climate solution.” The United States Chamber’s updated climate stance made an impression on Kirk Peterson, who is a recently retired Senior Director of multiple business units at On Semi. “The business community is important to Pocatello’s economy, but climate change brings extreme weather and unpredictability, which are a threat to normal business operations. That’s why it’s so exciting to see the U.S. Chamber speaking up and supporting climate action,” kirk Peterson said. “The right climate solutions can unleash the power of the American market on solving this problem. I hope the Pocatello Chamber agrees with its national counterpart and will urge our Congressional delegation of Simpson, Crapo, Fulcher, and Risch to support a carbon price.” Solutions like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR763) are marketbased approaches with bipartisan support. Members of the new administration, such as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have expressed support for this policy approach as well.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden budget aims to raise $35B from cutting fossil fuel tax benefits

President Biden ’s budget proposal released Friday takes aim at specific tax provisions that benefit the fossil fuel industry and projects that eliminating these measures will generate $35 billion over the course of a decade. The new $6 trillion budget proposal is a more detailed proposal than the “skinny” version...
Energy IndustryPosted by
WABE

Big Oil Faces A Reckoning Decades In The Making

The day’s news was nothing short of astonishing. On Wednesday, a court in the Netherlands issued a landmark ruling against Royal Dutch Shell — an oil company already pledging to cut its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 — ordering it to act faster. At Chevron’s shareholder meeting, investors...
hartenergy.com

Venture Global Plans Carbon Capture at Louisiana LNG Plants

Venture Global LNG said Thursday it plans to capture and sequester carbon at its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines export plants in Louisiana. This is part of a growing trend among energy firms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet increased customer and government demand for cleaner energy to reduce damage caused by global warming.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden's assault on American sovereignty emulates worst flaws of European Union

As described by Christopher Caldwell in “Reflections on the Revolution in Europe,” the European Union (EU) from its inception had as a central purpose of “getting rid of inefficient economic nationalism,” but over time it evolved into a project for “getting rid of nationalism altogether.” Nationalism, however, proved too vague a concept for the Brussels bureaucrats to root out — but what they could root out was national sovereignty, and this they have done incrementally over the past 30 years.