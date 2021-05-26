Sony wants to bring PlayStation franchises to mobile platforms
Mobile gaming is becoming more lucrative every year, even though we rarely see games ported straight from consoles and PC. Instead, publishers have focused on creating new mobile-focused titles based on massive franchises, like Pokémon Go, Mario Kart Tour, and Fallout Shelter. Nintendo has released a steady stream of games on iOS and Android over the past few years, and it now seems that Sony wants to create mobile games for some of its most popular PlayStation franchises.www.xda-developers.com