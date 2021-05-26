newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sony wants to bring PlayStation franchises to mobile platforms

By Corbin Davenport
xda-developers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMobile gaming is becoming more lucrative every year, even though we rarely see games ported straight from consoles and PC. Instead, publishers have focused on creating new mobile-focused titles based on massive franchises, like Pokémon Go, Mario Kart Tour, and Fallout Shelter. Nintendo has released a steady stream of games on iOS and Android over the past few years, and it now seems that Sony wants to create mobile games for some of its most popular PlayStation franchises.

www.xda-developers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Mobile#Mobile Games#Mobile Platforms#Nintendo Games#Fallout Shelter#Android Authority#The Fate Grand Order#Ios#Playstation S#Playstation Mobile#The Google Play Store#Ratchet Clank#Vita#Mobile Gaming#Massive Franchises#Consoles#Smartphone Gaming#Diverse First Party Ip#Brand#Publishers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Related
Video Gamesfreenews.live

Sony unveils two new DualSense colors for PlayStation 5

While everyone is trying to buy a PlayStation 5 game console, Sony has decided to release new DualSense controller colors for it. The first version was named “Black Night” (Midnight Black) and it received the usual black color, which resembles that of the classic PS2, PS3, and PS4. The second color is more interesting. It has a red-black color and is called Cosmic Red. As for the console itself, it is still available in only one color. Perhaps in the future, Sony will release the same color options for it.
Video Gamesglitched.online

Starfield Reportedly Not Releasing on PlayStation Platforms

Bethesda’s upcoming first-person sci-fi RPG will not be releasing on PS4 and PS5 according to a new report. GamesBeat claims that its source, who is familiar with the development and release plans for Starfield, says the game is an Xbox and PC exclusive. This report backs up some previous information...
Video Gamesmobigyaan.com

Sony PlayStation 5 Review

Sony has its latest gaming console, the PlayStation 5 launched earlier this year in India is now much more featured, powerful, & future-proof as compared to its predecessor, PlayStation 4. Among the main highlights are its 8K rendering, high-speed SSD storage, and new DualSense wireless controller all of these appear to be promising, here’s what we have to say in our Sony PlayStation 5 review.
Video Gamescdcgamingreports.com

Sony patent could allow for esports betting on PlayStation

Despite the rapid growth of esports over the past several years, gambling on events has remained scarce outside of traditional betting markets. That may be changing in the near future based on a recently filed Sony patent, however. The patent is for an automated system that would allow PlayStation platforms to present betting odds to the player, and then allow them to bet and claim rewards if their bet proves successful.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Sony Has Patented Its Own eSports Betting Platform

Sony Interactive Entertainment has patented its own online betting system, according to a patent that was filed in 2019 and released this month. In theory, the patent could be used to allow live betting at eSports events like the Evolution Championship Series, or EVO, the largest and most prestigious fighting game tournament in the world. Sony purchased EVO in March.
Technologypushsquare.com

PlayStation Talents Brings Aeterna Noctis to PS5, PS4 in December

PlayStation Talents is a relativity low-profile scheme run by Sony that helps the smallest developers across Spain bring their games to consoles, and the initiative has now revealed its latest endeavour. Aeternum Game Studios will be releasing Aeterna Noctis for both PS5 and PS4 on 15th December 2021, bringing with it a 2D experience all about fast-paced combat and tough puzzle platforming. It will be fully localised for eight different languages through the help of PlayStation Talents, greatly expanding the scope of the title.
Video GamesPosted by
Benzinga

PlayStation's Sony Patents Bitcoin In-Game Betting

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY) — the Japanese electronics giant behind the PlayStation game console — is considering using Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to allow for in-game betting. What Happened: A patent published by Sony this month describes a system that would allow betting on live esports events with both traditional and digital...
Video Gameseteknix.com

Sony Hints More PlayStation to PC Ports Are Coming!

I think many would agree that there are a huge amount of PlayStation exclusive titles we’d love to see ported to the PC. The only problem is that while they have relaxed that policy somewhat in recent years, there are still masses of amazing games that remain still only available on a PS4 or PS5. – Following the launch of Sony’s official PlayStation Studios Steam curator page, however, there is a huge hint that more titles are on the way and perhaps in the very near future!
Video Gamesinputmag.com

I hacked my PlayStation Classic into the console Sony wouldn't give us

In December 2018, Sony caved into the mini retro console craze with the PlayStation Classic. It was Sony’s answer to Nintendo’s smash hit, the NES Classic, released two years earlier. Gamers like myself were beyond excited to replay classic PS1 games, but instead of a greatest hits throwback, the PlayStation...
Video Gamesbitcoinmagazine.com

Sony Publishes Patent For Bitcoin-Enabled eSports Gambling Platform

According to a report from Market Research Telecast, Japanese video game giant Sony Interactive Entertainment has recently published a patent filed in 2019 for an esports betting platform that would accept bitcoin wagers. “Wagers may be pecuniary, e.g., money or bitcoin, or may be non-pecuniary, e.g. game assets, digital rights,...
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

CD Projekt Red is Still Waiting on Sony to Approve Cyberpunk 2077’s Return to the PlayStation Store

Nearly six months after Cyberpunk 2077 launched and was rapidly removed from the PlayStation Store due to a number of issues, the game still hasn’t returned to Sony’s digital storefront. Developer CD Projekt Red says that it is still waiting on Sony’s approval to put Cyberpunk 2077 back on the PlayStation Store, though it hasn’t detailed what the criteria for that approval is.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Sony claims the PlayStation 5 standard edition will break even in June

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has claimed that the high-end PlayStation 5 model will break even beginning in June 2021. Having launched in November 2020, PS5 is priced at $500/€500/£450 for the standard edition and $400/€400/£360 for the digital edition, with the only difference between them being the former’s inclusion of a disc drive.
Businessvideogameschronicle.com

Sony confirms it will sell PlayStation 5 direct to consumers in Europe

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has confirmed plans to launch its PlayStation Direct online store in Europe. The company’s US arm launched PlayStation Direct to sell consoles, games and accessories direct to consumers in September 2019. A job advert posted last December suggested SIE was seeking to “build on the successful...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

PlayStation reveals its expansion plans to games and mobile applications

PlayStation is planning a expansion to games and mobile applications. The news has been revealed thanks to a set of Sony corporate strategy meeting documents, published today, May 26, 2021. In the document, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan talks about future expansions in the “services, mobile and social areas”, potentially using existing Sony intellectual property.
Video Gamesmobileworldlive.com

Sony targets mobile gaming opportunities

Sony began exploring ways to make a fresh attempt on the mobile gaming market, mulling options to bring first-party PlayStation titles to smartphones. In a strategy document, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said the company was exploring ways to reach millions of gamers through mobile. “We have been thinking...