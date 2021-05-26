newsbreak-logo
Butte, Anaconda veterans plan Memorial Day events

By Siobhan Barrett The Montana Standard
Butte's United Veterans Council Memorial Day ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Stodden Park with a 10-man Honor Guard presence. UVC Commander Dave Reisenauer will lead the call to order, followed by the Marine Corps League's Posting of the Colors. Butte-Silver Bow Commissioner Cindi Shaw will sing the National Anthem.

