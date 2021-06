Hurtgen contested the Friday shakedown and free practice session aboard the team’s Odyssey 21 but was the slowest driver around the 3.9-mile course on the beach front. She posted a 6m12.111s effort on the Lac Rose, Dakar lap while her team-mate and two-time DTM champion Mattias Ekstrom topped the leader board with his run of 4m50.580s. But it has now been revealed that sportscar and GT veteran Hurtgen was suffering from a virus and will no longer be able to contest qualifying on Saturday or the Sunday races.