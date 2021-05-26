Medicaid Extension For Pregnant Texans Stalls In Senate, As Supporters Worry Time Is Running Out
The Texas Senate stalled a bill seeking to extend Medicaid benefits for pregnant Texans up to one year after childbirth, during a late-night session Tuesday. Although House Bill 133 gained strong bipartisan support throughout the session, supporters are now nervous that it will miss a final deadline Wednesday night, similar to what happened to an identical bill that died last session.www.houstonpublicmedia.org