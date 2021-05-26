newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Medicaid Extension For Pregnant Texans Stalls In Senate, As Supporters Worry Time Is Running Out

By Sara Willa Ernst
houstonpublicmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Senate stalled a bill seeking to extend Medicaid benefits for pregnant Texans up to one year after childbirth, during a late-night session Tuesday. Although House Bill 133 gained strong bipartisan support throughout the session, supporters are now nervous that it will miss a final deadline Wednesday night, similar to what happened to an identical bill that died last session.

www.houstonpublicmedia.org
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dade Phelan
Person
Lois Kolkhorst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Republican Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#State Lawmakers#The Texas Senate#The University Of Houston#Democrats#Republicans#Hb#Mathematica#Texans Care For Children#State Senate#Republican House#Senate Bills#Pregnant Texans#Medicaid Benefits#Medicaid Expansion#Strong Bipartisan Support#Agenda Items Lawmakers#Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & Courtsexpressnews.com

Texas Senate votes to extend Medicaid access for new moms

The Texas Senate passed legislation early Thursday morning that would increase Medicaid access for new moms but failed to take up another measure that would make it easier for low-income children to stay on the safety net coverage. The vote happened well after midnight when the Senate was supposed to...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Time is running out for legislators to tackle fixing Texas' electrical grid

Time is running out for the Texas Legislature to take action in response to the February winter storm that debilitated the state, leaving nearly 200 people dead, costing Texas roughly $130 billion, and leaving us all of us painfully aware of problems with our power grid — problems that industry experts and federal regulators have long been warning about.
Georgia StateWALB 10

Georgia senators want Medicaid expansion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dozen states are rejecting an offer of extra federal money if they expand Medicaid. Georgia senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock said they want to find a way to provide health insurance coverage to people in Georgia and 11 other states that haven’t agreed to expand the Medicaid program.
Concord, NHUnion Leader

Senate approves trio of bills in response to COVID-19

CONCORD — The state Senate on Thursday approved COVID-19 response bills allowing houses of worship to be open during a state of emergency, formalizing a resident’s right to refuse a vaccine and strengthening the Legislature’s say in future emergencies. These measures cleared the Senate during a marathon session in Representatives...
Texas Statekjas.com

My five cents..... by Texas State Senator Robert Nichols

The last week of session is coming to a close and the long nights have stretched into the early hours of the following mornings. We're sprinting to the finish of an unusual session and passing consequential and substantial legislation. Here are five things happening around your state:. 1. Budget Conference...
Texas Statetennesseestar.com

Texas Bill Banning Abortion If Roe Is Overturned Heads to Governor’s Desk

The Texas state Senate has sent a bill banning abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned to the pro-life governor’s desk for signing. The Human Life Protection Act of 2021 is a trigger bill that would ban abortion if the United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark decision Roe v. Wade. The court announced in mid May that it had agreed to take up a major Mississippi abortion case that could directly challenge Roe v. Wade, sparking hope in pro-life advocates and fear among abortion proponents.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Congress is running out of time for a bipartisan infrastructure deal

Next week is Memorial Day, and that’s bad news for congressional lawmakers who had been hoping to reach a bipartisan accord on infrastructure this summer. Lawmakers haven’t even come close to a deal on legislation and are set to blow past the Memorial Day deadline Democrats and President Joe Biden initially set for advancing a major infrastructure package.
Congress & Courtsdenvergazette.com

GOP lawmaker pitches panel to investigate COVID-19 origins

A House Republican reintroduced legislation to create a bipartisan and bicameral panel to investigate the origins of COVID-19, reflecting renewed interest sparked in recent weeks. The select committee, proposed by Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky, would include 10 members from the House and 10 members of the Senate and would...
Minneapolis, MNPioneer Press

With time running out for a new state budget, Capitol is quiet

With just two days until the Minnesota Legislature is constitutionally required to adjourn, the Capitol in St. Paul would typically be abuzz with activity. But this is far from a typical year. The coronavirus pandemic threw cold water on the regular order of lawmaking for the second year in a...
Phoenix, AZNew Haven Register

Arizona Senate calls off budget vote, adjourns amid rancor

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate on Thursday pulled the plug on a plan to vote on a budget and instead adjourned until June 10 unless they break the impasse earlier on the $12.8 billion spending plan. Republican Senate President Karen Fann announced Thursday afternoon that her hopes of getting...