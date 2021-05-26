Lenders pick up the pace in closing mortgages
The average time to close on a mortgage has decreased for a fourth consecutive month to 51 days, according to a new study from ICE Mortgage Technology. The study, ICE’s Origination Insight Report, also found April to be the second consecutive month of slowdown in share of refinances among total originations, dropping to 56% from 63% in March. The percentage of purchase mortgages increased to 43% of total closed loans. That’s the highest share since August 2020, and up sequentially from 36% in March.www.housingwire.com