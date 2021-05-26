farragutpress

• At 1:18 a.m., Monday, May 24, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office unit was informed of a possible wreck with unknown injury at the corner of North Campbell Station Road and the exit to 1nterstate-40/75 west. Upon arriving on scene, officer observed a silver Cadillac wrecked, having crashed into a Lenoir City Utility Board pole. When officer walked up to the vehicle, the male driver appeared to be unconscious behind the wheel and not responding. The vehicle doors were locked, so officer reported making entry into the vehicle by busting out the back driver-side passenger window.