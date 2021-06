The Lucas County Land Bank is commissioning a feasibility study of the historic downtown Spitzer and Nicholas buildings to see if and how they can be redeveloped. The land bank’s board at a special meeting on Wednesday authorized a payment of up to $100,000 to Cleveland-based Sandvick Architects to conduct the assessment. David Mann, the land bank’s president and chief executive officer, told board members the company plans to work with local groups Barber & Hoffman, Rudolph Libbe, and RubinBrown to help with the structural and market analysis.