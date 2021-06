If you have several devices, the odds are that you have an equally impressive spread of charging cables and adapters. While they ease up the charging process, it's quite a hassle to carry them all together when you are on the road. While a powerful USB-C adapter with Power Delivery makes more sense, at times, the humble USB-C to Lighting adapter also turns out to be equally important. This is especially true when you want to charge your iPhone through a USB-C port or when you want to connect your wired Apple EarPods to your MacBook.