farragutpress

• I thought the Letter to the Editor of Michael Wilson (May 20 issue) concerning the Board of Mayor and Aldermen matter about the (former Farragut Mayor) Eddy Ford property was very well written. I think Michael Wilson makes a great point about (Farragut Vice Mayor) Louise Povlin not trying to marginalize private citizens' thoughts and comments. But also it reminds me of a great statement: "power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely." Louise Povlin and (Farragut Mayor) Ron Williams and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen need to realize that they are public servants to everyone in Farragut; not just the homeowners, but also commercial landowners and multi-family landowners. They're public servants for everybody.