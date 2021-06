Citing "people with knowledge of the matter" Bloomberg claims that Apple is planning to refresh the iPad mini later this year and the iPad Pro that is scheduled to launch in 2022. The iPad mini is expected to ditch the home button and feature thin bezels. The iPad Pro is said to be dropping its aluminum body in favor of a glass back. The latter will enable Apple to integrate wireless charging in the Pro model, with reverse wireless charging also on the cards. This should enable users to charge their iPhone or other compatible gadgets with inductive contact. Do take these claims with a pinch of salt, as these developments supposedly haven't gone beyond the testing phase and might not see the light of the day.