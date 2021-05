In a recent column, Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear sugarcoats his response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky and attempts to take credit for everything from the state’s finances to vaccine distribution and more, while ignoring his own failures. Gov. Beshear even tried to claim recognition for reopening schools and businesses – even as our students and economy continue to struggle under his executive overreach and unilateral dictates. While puffing himself up for political purposes, it is no surprise the governor ignores his many missteps – especially the massive unemployment insurance scandal that his administration created.