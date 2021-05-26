newsbreak-logo
Boston, MA

Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine top 2022 Boston Calling music festival

Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot to worry, Boston music fans, Boston Calling has secured Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine for the 2022 installment of its three-day music festival. The two bands were originally scheduled to top the bill in 2020 before the pandemic forced cancellation. Organizers also had to scrap the 2021 edition. On Wednesday, Boston Calling announced the return of the festival to Harvard's Athletic Complex in Allston for Memorial Day weekend in 2022, May 27-29.

www.patriotledger.com
