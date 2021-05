Friday’s series opener against the New York Mets was rained out, but that does not mean that it was an uneventful day for the Atlanta Braves. Manager Brian Snitker caused a bit of a stir when he went on High Heat and declared that Mike Soroka would miss the remainder of the season. Soroka began the season working his way back from Achilles surgery, but recently suffered a setback and had to undergo exploratory surgery to determine the issue. The team had not released any official statement regarding Soroka since that exploratory surgery took place, so Snitker’s comments were noteworthy, even if it was what most were expecting.