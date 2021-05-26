Make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory
Lawmakers in more than 40 states have proposed legislation to prohibit mandates requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Sponsors of such measures argue that vaccination should be a choice. They object to any requirement that a person be vaccinated in order to work, enter sports arenas, restaurants, houses of worship or nursing homes. When mandates have been instituted by a tiny number of health systems, state colleges and employers, lawsuits and outraged gubernatorial news conferences have ensued.